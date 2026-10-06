Engineers seek transparency over proposed parallel power licence for Gurugram, Nuh

The All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has cautioned the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) against taking any unilateral or predetermined decision to grant a parallel electricity distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh.

AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey said any such move would amount to the “back-door privatisation” of the state’s highest-revenue power areas.

Advertisement

The AIPEF alleged that the manner in which the proceedings are being conducted has created serious apprehensions among power engineers and other stakeholders. The company has already filed a caveat, apparently anticipating a possible legal challenge to the outcome of the HERC proceedings.

Advertisement

“This development creates a serious apprehension that cannot simply be brushed aside. We are not alleging that HERC has already taken any decision in favour of the company, but the circumstances demand complete transparency,” Dubey said.

He further said the proposed parallel licence was not a routine commercial matter, as Gurugram and Nuh constitute high-revenue areas of the state electricity distribution system. Any attempt to hand over such revenue-rich areas to a private entity through the regulatory route would amount to back-door privatisation.

Advertisement

The Haryana Government, particularly the chief minister and energy minister, must intervene immediately and ensure that no decision is taken by HERC in haste, Dubey said. The government cannot remain a silent spectator if the highest-revenue-earning areas of the public electricity distribution system are sought to be carved out through a parallel licence.

Dubey further said the objections of all stakeholders should be duly considered and specifically dealt with before any final order. HERC must maintain complete institutional neutrality and ensure there is no impression whatsoever of a predetermined outcome.

V K Gupta, media adviser to AIPEF, said the Haryana Electricity Employees and Engineers Joint Struggle Front had on Monday written to the power minister, saying that, based on assurances given on Aug. 10 regarding the formation of the Haryana Agri-DISCOM, the installation of smart meters and the halting of the process to grant a parallel electricity distribution licence to the company for Gurugram and Nuh, engineers and employees had postponed their strike until October 10.

Despite these assurances, nothing had been done so far, Gupta said. If no timely action is taken, the Joint Struggle Front will decide its next course of action at a meeting scheduled for October 10.