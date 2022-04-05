English paper cancelled at 3 Bhiwani centres

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 4

The BSEH today cancelled Class X English paper at three centres following the use of unfair means by students.

The flying squads detected 457 copying cases at different centres on Monday.

BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh said they had also caught 15 impersonators taking the exam. He said the board also relieved 10 supervisors and a clerk from the duty on the charges of negligence.

Singh said the vice chairman of the state board visited an exam centre in Nuh and detected that the superintendent and a clerk were also involved in helping the candidates by using unfair means. The board cancelled the paper at the centre and lodged an FIR against the duo. —