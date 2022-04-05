English paper cancelled at 3 Bhiwani centres

Bhiwani, April 4
The BSEH today cancelled Class X English paper at three centres following the use of unfair means by students.
The flying squads detected 457 copying cases at different centres on Monday.
BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh said they had also caught 15 impersonators taking the exam. He said the board also relieved 10 supervisors and a clerk from the duty on the charges of negligence.
Singh said the vice chairman of the state board visited an exam centre in Nuh and detected that the superintendent and a clerk were also involved in helping the candidates by using unfair means. The board cancelled the paper at the centre and lodged an FIR against the duo. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...