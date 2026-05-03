Ensure adequate supply of water: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to officials

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said supply of drinking water must be ensured on a priority basis in all parts of the state in the wake of rising mercury.

Advertisement

During a meeting with officials of the Public Health Department and Irrigation Department, he said all ponds, waterworks and reservoirs should be kept filled.

Advertisement

CM Saini added that a meeting with the Ministry of Jal Shakti regarding Kishau and other water projects related to Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh would be held soon.

Advertisement

In areas where water supply is done via tubewells, non-operational machines should be repaired on priority, he said, adding that tankers should also be used to provide potable water. Officials informed CM Saini that water storage in the Bhakra Dam was 36 feet higher. Haryana has so far utilised 75 per cent of its allocated share of water from the dam.

Officials informed that the state has 4,000 single-village based waterworks, while 2,500 waterworks cater to more than one village. They said all these waterworks were connected to canals and currently have sufficient drinking water available.