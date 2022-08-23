Ensure all facilities in youth hostels of Haryana, says Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today directed the officials concerned to ensure that all facilities were provided in the youth hostels built for the convenience of the sportspersons and youth.

He added that the government would ensure that the youths did not face any inconvenience due to lack of facilities at affordable rates. The Chief Secretary was holding a meeting with the District Deputy Commissioners today to resolve problems related to youth hostels.

Dr Mahavir Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, and Pankaj Nain, Director of the department, were also present during the meeting.

Kaushal said the government had constructed these hostels to provide residential facilities to sportspersons and youth, who are traveling for various sports events in the country, at a low cost and therefore, the maintenance of these hostels should be ensured.

The Chief Secretary directed the deputy commissioners of Panchkula and Kurukshetra to visit the youth hostels and take stock of the facilities being provided there and make necessary improvements.

At present, hostels were established in seven districts of the state — Rewari, Gurugram, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Panchkula.