Ensure ASHA workers in Haryana don't go on strike, civil surgeons told

Chandigarh, February 15
In view of the warning of possible protests by ASHA workers in Haryana on February 17, the Mission Director, National Health Mission, has asked all civil surgeons to ensure that no ASHA worker should participate in any strike or protest in their respective districts.
An official spokesperson said under the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974, the strike by doctors or other categories of employees, including persons employed on contractual daily wages, honorarium etc. in various institutions of Haryana, i.e. the NHM, Food and Drug Administration, AYUSH, etc, was prohibited for six months. —
