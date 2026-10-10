Ensure Bajra purchase at MSP: Deepender to Haryana Government

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday demanded that the state government ensure the procurement of bajra at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,900 per quintal, alleging that farmers were being forced to sell their produce at a discount of Rs 900 to Rs 1,000 per quintal due to the lack of government procurement.

Addressing Congress workers’ conferences of the Badli and Machhrauli blocks of Jhajjar district, the MP alleged that the BJP government had failed to fulfil its promises to the farmers, youth and other sections of society. Congress MLAs — Geeta Bhukkal, Kuldeep Vats and Balram Dangi, former MLA Dan Singh — were also present on the occasion.

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“Bajra has arrived in Haryana’s mandis, but in the absence of government procurement, the farmers are being forced to sell their produce at a loss of Rs 900 to Rs 1,000 per quintal. Who is pocketing this difference of Rs 1,000?” Deepender questioned.

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He also alleged that procurement agencies were refusing to purchase crops on various pretexts, including moisture content, while inadequate lifting arrangements had left little space in mandis for fresh arrivals. Delayed payments were adding to the farmers’ problems, he claimed.

The Congress MP also questioned the decision not to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Haryana, citing the state’s contribution to India’s sporting achievements.

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He claimed that Haryana, despite accounting for around 2 per cent of the country’s population, had contributed 15 of India’s 21 gold medals at the recently held Asian Games in Japan, either through individual performances or as a key member of winning teams.

“If Haryana’s sportspersons are winning more than 70 per cent of the gold medals, why should the state not host the 2030 Commonwealth Games on merit? A state that leads in sports deserves to host the event as well,” the MP said, accusing the BJP government of favouring Gujarat over Haryana.

Deepender further alleged that the BJP government had failed to fulfil its poll promises even after two years in office. These included an old-age pension of Rs 6,000 per month, a monthly allowance of Rs 3,100 for every woman, LPG cylinders at Rs 500, the revival of the 100-square-yard plot scheme for poor families, and regularisation of around 1.75 lakh Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) employees, he said.

Deepender also accused the government of failing to ensure law and order, eliminate criminal elements and provide employment to the youth. He alleged that the BJP government was ignoring public concerns because it had failed to win people’s trust.