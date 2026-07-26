Ensure benefits of schemes reach people: Manohar Lal Khattar

Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar has said it is the responsibility of every official to ensure that the benefits of the Central government’s welfare schemes reach the last person. He told officials that any negligence in the implementation of the schemes would not be tolerated.

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Chairing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the mini secretariat here on Saturday, Khattar reviewed the development and public welfare schemes of various departments.

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The minister said the objective of all schemes was to deliver benefits to citizens in a transparent, effective, and timely manner. He directed the officials to regularly review the schemes and achieve their targets within the stipulated time.

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He also suggested formulating and implementing an effective policy for ambulance services so that needy patients received timely assistance.