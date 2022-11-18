Ensure commercial use of state's first int'l convention centre: Chief Secy to officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

Ensuring commercial use of the first international convention centre to be built in the state, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today directed the officials concerned to hold a meeting with all stakeholders regarding the facilities to be provided at the centre.

He directed the officials to get the design prepared after seeking suggestions from the stakeholders.

The Chief Secretary today presided over the meeting of the Committee of Administrative Secretaries to review the projects worth more than Rs 100 crore. Forty-seven projects of six departments worth more than Rs 100 crore were discussed at the meeting. About Rs 43,000 crore will be spent on these 47 projects.

Kaushal directed the officials that similar International Convention Centres (ICC) built at other places should also be studied and their feasibility should also be evaluated. He said a meeting with the stakeholders should be organised in the next 15 days to expedite the construction of the ICC to be built in Sector 78 of Faridabad.

The Chief Secretary directed that strict action should be taken against the officials concerned involved in submitting the wrong progress report regarding the completion of work while reviewing the projects of the Urban Local

Bodies Department. Kaushal directed the Administrative Secretary, Urban Local Bodies to streamline the functioning at the headquarters level

and field offices.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to personally visit the spot and review the progress of such big projects so that there was no delay in their implementation and completion. Besides, strict directions should be given to the contractor to complete the projects within the stipulated time, he added.

At the meeting, 19 projects of the Urban Local Bodies Department were reviewed, including the MCG building in Gurugram, modernisation work of Raja Nahar

Singh Stadium, strengthening of sewerage system in Ambala, canal-based water works and strengthening of sewerage system in Faridabad and Palwal etc.

Kaushal said 12 rainwater harvesting wells were to be built in Faridabad while reviewing the projects of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority. He said three rain wells would be constructed in the first phase. A tender had been floated and the work would be allotted soon. Four wells in the second phase and five in the third phase would be constructed.

It said a tender had been floated for the first phase of the Global City to be developed on about 1,000 acres

in Gurugram. This city would have all the state-of-the-art facilities like global cities based in Dubai and Singapore.