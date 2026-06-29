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Home / Haryana / Ensure compliance with procurement norms: Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi

Ensure compliance with procurement norms: Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi

Writes to senior administrative officers across state

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:34 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi. Tribune fhoto: X/@JindalGlobalUNI
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Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has directed all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Managing Directors of boards and corporations, and Registrars of universities to ensure strict compliance with the government’s transparency norms in public procurement by uploading details of major tenders and contracts on official websites and submitting monthly compliance reports.

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In a letter to senior administrative officers across the state, he expressed concern over widespread non-compliance with government instructions issued in 2021 regarding disclosure of procurement details.

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He said despite clear directions, the Vigilance Department had not received the mandatory monthly compliance certificates from Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) of almost all public procurement entities, except the Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Panchkula.

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