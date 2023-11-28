Ensure free edu for every child: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh ,November 27

Reacting to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s announcement of free education for poor girl students, AAP today demanded free education for all students.

AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a statement that free and good education was the right of every child across the country.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Haryana unit president Sushil Gupta said the CM’s announcement was an “election stunt” as the state government had failed on all fronts over the past nine years.

