Ensure implementation of pollution norms

GRAVEL, silt and other earth materials are being transported in uncovered trucks and tippers in violation of pollution and civic rules. The dust from these trucks pollutes the environment. The dust also enters the eyes of people driving two-wheelers behind the trucks. The authorities concerned should penalise the offenders.

Vishnu Goel, Faridabad

Repair overflowing sewers

T HE sewers at Bhawani enclave and Sector 9 road in Gurugram have been overflowing for past many days. People commuting on two-wheelers and pedestrians are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the leaking sewage. It has become a safe haven for water-borne pests, posing a threat to health of residents. Although several complaints have been submitted, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram hasn't taken any step to resolve the issue.

Sudarshan Jha, Gurugram

Take steps to drain water

Rainwater gets collected in vacant plots and fallow land in several areas of Rohtak. The stagnant water gives out a bad stink and provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes. This can lead to outbreak of a health hazard. The officials concerned should take steps to drain stagnant water.

Chirag Bhatia, Rohtak

Stray dog menace on rise

T HE population of stray dogs is increasing at an alarming rate in Sonepat. Packs of dogs can be seen roaming on city roads, posing a threat to residents, especially to elderly people, women and children. They also run behind two-wheelers, posing a threat of mishaps. The MC authorities should take appropriate steps to control the growing population of stray dogs. Jatinder Kumar, Sonepat

What our readers say

