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Home / Haryana / Ensure necessary infrastructure, facilities in place before commencement of paddy procurement season: DC Sachin Gupta

Ensure necessary infrastructure, facilities in place before commencement of paddy procurement season: DC Sachin Gupta

Directed officials of the Food Corporation of India to ensure immediate lifting of wheat stocks lying in mandis so that sufficient space is available for the paddy crop

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 04:49 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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DC Sachin Gupta inspects the under-construction VLDA College in Ambala on Monday.
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Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta on Monday held a meeting regarding the upcoming paddy procurement season and directed the officials to ensure that all necessary infrastructure and basic facilities at every grain market in the district are fully functional and ready before the commencement of the season.

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Chairing a meeting of officials of procurement agencies, SDMs, market committee officials and other concerned departments at his office, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the overall preparedness for the procurement season.

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He said that the meeting was aimed at identifying and resolving all issues related to mandis, commission agents, rice millers and other stakeholders well in advance, so that farmers do not face any inconvenience, and procurement operations remain smooth throughout the season.

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He directed the officials of the Food Corporation of India to ensure immediate lifting of the wheat stocks lying in mandis so that sufficient space is available for the paddy crop.

Reviewing the arrangements, DC Sachin Gupta directed the concerned Market Committee Secretaries to ensure effective rainwater drainage and prevention of waterlogging. He also reviewed the availability and functioning of toilets, street lights, electricity, clean drinking water, gunny bags, tarpaulins, moisture meters, gate-pass arrangements and CCTV cameras, besides other essential facilities required for smooth procurement operations.

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Gupta also held discussions with representatives of the Commission Agents Association and Rice Millers Association, seeking their feedback regarding any issues or suggestions concerning the procurement process. He called upon them to extend full cooperation in ensuring a smooth procurement season.

He directed commission agents and other stakeholders to properly guide and sensitise farmers arriving at the mandis with their paddy regarding gate-pass procedures, biometric authentication and registration on Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal so that farmers can sell their produce without facing any difficulty.

Expedite construction of VLDA college

The DC also inspected the under-construction work of the Hospital Block and Administrative Block of the VLDA College near Lakhanour Sahib village and directed the officials to expedite the work.

Executive Engineer, PWD (B&R) Ritesh Aggarwal, and representatives of the concerned executing agency presented a detailed report about the project.

During the inspection, the DC reviewed the progress of both blocks and issued directions regarding increasing the manpower deployed at the construction site to expedite the work.

The DC said that directions have been issued to accelerate the works related to the internal road and parking facilities at the campus, ensuring that these components progress simultaneously with the main construction works.

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