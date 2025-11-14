DT
Ensure NSS volunteers don't clean, mop: Dept to coordinators

Ensure NSS volunteers don't clean, mop: Dept to coordinators

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 07:11 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has directed all National Service Scheme (NSS) coordinators at universities, polytechnics, and district offices across the state not to assign NSS volunteers tasks such as room cleaning, ceiling fan cleaning, or mopping during the camp.

Instead, they should focus on community service, awareness campaigns, and social development activities that embody the true spirit of the NSS, as the camp is designed to foster the volunteers’ personality development.

The coordinators have also been directed to ensure that all guests invited to NSS programmes are honoured in eco-friendly ways, such as by planting saplings themselves. The funds are, as per a DHE official, intended for carrying out activities, not for buying mementos. Therefore, gifting mementos or any other items to guests is prohibited during regular activities and camps.

The DHE recently issued instructions regarding the organisation of NSS activities and seven-day special camps for the 2025-26 session.

The circular also mandates the presence of a doctor during the camp to ensure the well-being of volunteers. If any volunteer falls ill, they must be kept away from others to prevent health complications.

The department further emphasised that each institution must obtain prior permission for organising NSS activities and camps through the My Bharat portal.

