Ensure potable water across Haryana, minister tells officers

Chandigarh, August 17
Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli has directed officials of the Development and Panchayats and Public Health Departments to ensure supply of clean drinking water in every house of the state.
The minister was reviewing the ongoing development works at a meeting with officials of both departments at Tohana on Tuesday.
On issues related to supply of clean drinking water and proper drainage system, the minister directed the officials concerned to solve various problems at the earliest. He said the public issues should be taken and redressed on priority basis. Giving further directions to officers of the department, he said development works should be done after getting proper blueprints prepared to solve all problems.
While preparing the plans for development works, the officers must keep in mind that all criteria related to the welfare schemes were fulfilled and the works should be completed within the stipulated time, he added.
