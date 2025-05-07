DT
Home / Haryana / Ensure proper maintenance of old records: Kaithal SP to cops

Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 03:09 AM May 07, 2025 IST
Kaithal Superintendent of Police Astha Modi checks records of a police station on Tuesday.
Kaithal Superintendent of Police Astha Modi conducted a thorough inspection of multiple police stations and police posts across the district on Tuesday, focusing on infrastructure and record maintenance. During the visit, Modi emphasised the need for the timely updating of police records and the CCTNS software, along with ensuring proper upkeep of old files, evidence storage and the overall cleanliness and the functioning of police facilities.

She visited Guhla, Cheeka and Siwan police stations, as well as police posts at Ramthali, Mahmudpur, Bhagal and Sangatpura, reviewing key operational and administrative aspects of the police stations and police posts. She examined the condition of the police buildings, the functioning of the CCTNS, computer rooms, women’s help desks and cyber help desks.

She directed staff to ensure proper maintenance and systematic storage of old records. She assessed existing arrangements and instructed the officers concerned to ensure improvements, where required.

While inspecting the ‘maal-khanas’ (evidence storage rooms), Modi expressed satisfaction with the maintenance and organisation of the items stored.

