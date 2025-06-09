Ensure property registration rules strictly implemented, DCs directed

Haryana Financial Commissioner Revenue Sumita Misra has issued a stern directive to all Deputy Commissioners in Haryana emphasising strict enforcement of regulations related to the registration of property deeds.

This move comes in response to reports that Sub-Registrars and Joint Sub-Registrars have been routinely violating a key provision of Section-7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975.

Misra pointed out that in certain cases, registering authorities have failed to obtain the mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from the District Town Planner (DTP) concerned before registering sale, lease or gift deeds in notified urban areas which is an obligatory requirement clearly mandated under the law.

Misra stated that obtaining this NOC is a compulsory step in the registration process and reiterated that the state government takes such violations very seriously. Any failure to comply with Section 7-A of the Act, she warned, would lead to strict disciplinary action against the responsible officials/officer.

The Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to ensure full compliance with this provision and to monitor that all Sub-Registrars and Joint Sub-Registrars under their jurisdiction adhere to the prescribed procedures.