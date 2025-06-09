DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Ensure property registration rules strictly implemented, DCs directed

Ensure property registration rules strictly implemented, DCs directed

Govt order after several lapses come to fore
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:59 AM Jun 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Haryana Financial Commissioner Revenue Sumita Misra has issued a stern directive to all Deputy Commissioners in Haryana emphasising strict enforcement of regulations related to the registration of property deeds.

Advertisement

This move comes in response to reports that Sub-Registrars and Joint Sub-Registrars have been routinely violating a key provision of Section-7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975.

Misra pointed out that in certain cases, registering authorities have failed to obtain the mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from the District Town Planner (DTP) concerned before registering sale, lease or gift deeds in notified urban areas which is an obligatory requirement clearly mandated under the law.

Advertisement

Misra stated that obtaining this NOC is a compulsory step in the registration process and reiterated that the state government takes such violations very seriously. Any failure to comply with Section 7-A of the Act, she warned, would lead to strict disciplinary action against the responsible officials/officer.

The Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to ensure full compliance with this provision and to monitor that all Sub-Registrars and Joint Sub-Registrars under their jurisdiction adhere to the prescribed procedures.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts