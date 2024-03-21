Ensure right to food for all

The population of migrant labourers is increasing in the city. A number of homeless migrants, who live by the roadsides, are often unable to feed their children. The right to food for all must be ensured by the government as well as local NGOs. Residents should also contribute their mite in order to eradicate hunger and starvation. Devina Badhwar, Rohtak
Stray dogs & parking issues
With stray dogs roaming freely in the streets of Karnal, dog-bite cases are increasing exponentially here. The dogs pose a threat to residents and commuters, sometimes even entering houses. Additionally, the city is facing a severe shortage of parking spaces. There are hospitals and shops in residential colonies, but no parking facility. Residents face much inconvenience due to haphazard parking of vehicles. Local authorities should take action immediately. Sahil, Karnal
No boundary walls in Ansal
No boundary walls have been constructed by the Ansal Group in Ansal Town, Sector 20, Jagadhri, ever since the project’s inception. There are five open entries to the township, through which anti-social elements can enter freely. A lot of thefts have taken place here recently, especially in under-construction houses. Several reminders have been sent to the Ansal Group management in the regard, but to no avail. The safety and security of residents must be ensured. NK DHIMAN, Jagadhri
Faulty traffic lights on Faridabad roads
Commuters are at the receiving end due to the poor maintenance of traffic lights in the city. At the crossing near World Street in Greater Faridabad, the traffic lights have been blocked by an advertisement board. At many points, there are no traffic lights and at other locations, they are not operating at all, resulting in chaos. Those putting up hoardings at traffic intersections must be penalised by the authorities. AK Gaur, Faridabad
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...