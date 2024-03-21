Ensure right to food for all

The population of migrant labourers is increasing in the city. A number of homeless migrants, who live by the roadsides, are often unable to feed their children. The right to food for all must be ensured by the government as well as local NGOs. Residents should also contribute their mite in order to eradicate hunger and starvation. Devina Badhwar, Rohtak

Stray dogs & parking issues

With stray dogs roaming freely in the streets of Karnal, dog-bite cases are increasing exponentially here. The dogs pose a threat to residents and commuters, sometimes even entering houses. Additionally, the city is facing a severe shortage of parking spaces. There are hospitals and shops in residential colonies, but no parking facility. Residents face much inconvenience due to haphazard parking of vehicles. Local authorities should take action immediately. Sahil, Karnal

No boundary walls in Ansal

No boundary walls have been constructed by the Ansal Group in Ansal Town, Sector 20, Jagadhri, ever since the project’s inception. There are five open entries to the township, through which anti-social elements can enter freely. A lot of thefts have taken place here recently, especially in under-construction houses. Several reminders have been sent to the Ansal Group management in the regard, but to no avail. The safety and security of residents must be ensured. NK DHIMAN, Jagadhri

Faulty traffic lights on Faridabad roads

Commuters are at the receiving end due to the poor maintenance of traffic lights in the city. At the crossing near World Street in Greater Faridabad, the traffic lights have been blocked by an advertisement board. At many points, there are no traffic lights and at other locations, they are not operating at all, resulting in chaos. Those putting up hoardings at traffic intersections must be penalised by the authorities. AK Gaur, Faridabad

