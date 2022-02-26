Ensure safe return of wards from Ukraine: Kin to govt

Ensure safe return of wards from Ukraine: Kin to govt

Indian students in an underground metro station in Ukraine. Photo shared by a Hisar student from Ukraine.

Deepender Deswal & Parveen Arora

Tribune News Service

Hisar/Karnal, February 25

“We are in possession of our passport and personal belongings. We are running out of food and are extremely concerned about our safety. The Ukrainian authorities have asked us to bunk at underground metro stations.” Jagwati Devi breaks down sharing the SOS from his son Ajay Kumar, who is among scores of Indian students stuck in the war-torn Ukraine.

She said she talked to her son on Friday, who informed her they had been asked to stay in underground stations.

“Ajay told us that they are not getting any updates from the local authorities about the situation. I appeal to the Centre to evacuate our children,” she said in an emotional appeal to the government. Ajay had gone to Ukraine three years ago to pursue MBBS.

Minakshi Sharma, a nurse at Hisar Civil Hospital, said her daughter Khushi Sharma had gone to Kiev to pursue MBBS. “I talked to Khushi on Thursday. She informed me that they are being taken to underground stations as bombardment by the Russian planes has intensified. We don’t have any message from her today and are waiting for the Indian Government to intervene in the situation to bail out our children,” she said. Utkarsh Mehta, a Hisar resident who is a medical student in Ukraine, said he returned home on February 14. Utkarsh said he was in contact with his peers from Hisar.

“I talked to my friends, who are also MBBS students there. They have no chances to return home right now as flights have been cancelled. They said there was a scramble to store eatables and food as the general stores had run out of ration. There are long queues for water as well,” he said.

The family of Pawan Goyal, a resident of Uklana, heaved a sigh of relief as their daughter, also an MBBS student in Ukraine, returned home on Friday.

“She reached home at 11 am on Friday. We are highly relieved. Though she had to shell out double the amount for her flight ticket, we are happy to see her back home,” Goyal said, adding that they were concerned about the fate of other Indians who were stuck.

“My parents were worried about the situation in Ukraine and they asked me to come back. I was trying to book tickets, but the rates were increasing every minute. Earlier, I had planned to come on a flight scheduled on February 24, but luckily I got ticket for February 22. If it wasn’t for change in my flight, I would have been stranded there as well. I paid Rs 10,000 extra for my ticket,” said Ria, a fifth-year MBBS student in Ukraine. Ria is a resident of Karnal.

A Kaithal-based first-year student at Bukovanion State Medical University in Chernivistri, who returned home on Thursday, said students stuck in Ukraine were facing a tough time.

“The Indian Government should have taken steps to evacuate their citizens a lot earlier. The good news is that the first batch of Indian students of my university is being evacuated to Romania. I pray for all stranded students to have a safe return,” she said.

Bhavya Jain, a first-year student of MBBS, said they were told about a possible war on February 16. “I managed to book a ticket to India, but my friend could not return due to some paper issue. The Indian Government and Embassy should take steps for safe return of students,” she said.

Meanwhile, parents of some students met Karnal Deputy Commissioner Anish Kumar Yadav and Sanjay Bathla, CM’s representative of Karnal Assembly segment, on Thursday, demanding evacuation of their wards.

The Karnal DC said the state government had established a control room. “We are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry for evacuation,” the DC added.

In touch with MEA

The Central and state governments are concerned about the Indians stranded in Ukraine. PM Narendra Modi is in constant touch with the PMs of Ukraine and Russia. The state govt is in touch with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring back Indian nationals and a special control room has been set up by the Centre for it. Dushyant Chautala, Deputy CM

#indians in ukraine #ukraine crisis

