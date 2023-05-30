Ensure security at all airstrips, says Deputy CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today directed officials to ensure security arrangements at all airstrips across the state, either by appointing security guards or taking the assistance of the police.

The Deputy CM, who also holds the charge of Civil Aviation, was presiding over a meeting of officers of the Civil Aviation Department here.

On this occasion, he reviewed various security arrangements, including air traffic control, fire system, and hangars at all airstrips. He directed the officials to provide fire engines at all airstrips at the earliest.

Chautala said he had visited Bhiwani, Bachhod and Narnaul airstrips and interacted with those undergoing pilot training and enquired about any issues they faced.

He added that work on several projects was being done by the Civil Aviation Department and positive changes would be seen in the state.