Ensure sewage, effluents not discharged into drains: CM tells officials

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today directed that sewage or industrial effluent should not be discharged into drains anywhere in the state. He directed the departments to identify all such locations and take effective measures to prevent the inflow of polluted water into drains. In the initial phase, action should be taken in Ambala, Kurukshetra, and Yamunanagar districts, with significant improvements achieved within the next three months, he said.

The Chief Minister gave these and other directions while chairing a review meeting to assess the progress of the announcements made in the Budget speech. Addressing officials, he stressed that all commitments must be fulfilled promptly.

Saini, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, had made several important announcements in the Budget during the Assembly session held in March.

While reviewing the progress of the Jungle Safari to be developed in the Aravalli region, the Chief Minister said that animals that were harmless to humans should be housed there. He instructed that the safari must be established in accordance with the guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority. Considering the monsoon, seeds of plants that could naturally grow and stabilise in the environment should also be sown. He also reviewed other announcements of the Environment and Forests Department.

During the review of the progress of the Tourism and Heritage Department’s announcements, the Chief Minister said that Rs 100 crore had been allocated to enhance public participation in festivals, fairs, and celebrations across the state. He asked the Tourism and Heritage Department to coordinate with the Information and Public Relations Department to ensure the successful organisation of these events.

He further stressed the importance of preserving and beautifying the heritage of Yadavendra Garden in Pinjore, so that tourists from across the country could visit and enjoy the site. It was also informed in the meeting that the Central Government had sanctioned over Rs 90 crore for the re-development of Yadavendra Garden and Tikkartal in Morni.

It was also informed that the International Surajkund Crafts Fair would be organised for the second time between Dasehra and Diwali, so that a strong platform could be provided to the public.

Saini also reviewed the progress of Budget announcements made for the Sports Department and directed the officials to complete them on time.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi; Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar; Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta; Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department Anand Mohan Sharan; Chairman of Haryana State Pollution Control Board Vineet Garg; Principal Secretary, Sports Department Navdeep Virk; Principal Secretary, Tourism and Heritage Department Kala Ramachandran; Commissioner and Secretary, Finance Department Mohammad Shayin; Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Saket Kumar; and Deputy Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Yashpal Yadav, among others, were present.