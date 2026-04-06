Ensure timely lifting to avoid offloading wheat stock outside Brahma Sarovar: Kurukshetra DC

State Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Monday directed the procurement agencies to start the lifting from Thanesar grain market to avoid offloading the wheat stocks outside the Brahma Sarovar.

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The minister visited the Pipli and Thanesar grain markets and reviewed the ongoing wheat procurement.

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Over the last few years, due to slow lifting and heavy arrivals, a huge quantity of produce was offloaded outside Brahma Sarovar, causing inconvenience to residents and tourists. During the meeting, the commission agents raised concerns regarding space and transportation in the Thanesar grain market. They demanded additional space near Brahma Sarovar to offload the produce.

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The minister said the procurement agencies must ensure the procured stocks were timely lifted, otherwise, it would leave the grain markets with no space for fresh arrivals, causing inconvenience to all. No stocks should be offloaded outside the grain markets. The minister also directed Thanesar SDM Aman Kumar to monitor the lifting process.

The minister asked the officials of the procurement agencies, including the Food and Civil Supplies and HAFED about the gunny bags and transporters. He also inquired about the number of vehicles available with the transporters and the availability of space.

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“During the previous seasons, there were complaints related to transportation in the grain market. The transporters get the tenders but don’t work according to the norms, affecting the lifting, due to which the commission agents and farmers face inconvenience. The farmers get the money 48 hours after the stock is lifted and the delay in lifting will delay the farmers’ payment. We must ensure that the farmers get their money at the earliest,” he added.

While issuing instruction to the officials, the Minister said, “If a farmer has arrived at the grain market with his produce, but the verification on the portal is yet to be completed, then instead of sending the farmer back, the officials must note the details of the farmers and get the crop verified through the Tehsildar on the spot, so that the gate pass is issued.”

The minister said due to urbanisation, construction of new roads and colonies, the area under agriculture was reducing and it might have an adverse effect on the food grain production in the coming years. The farmers and officials must protect every grain.

Reacting to media queries, the minister said, “The BJP government has taken various measures in the interest of farmers. We started with depositing the money directly into the accounts of the farmers. There was some opposition in the beginning but later people admitted that it was a right move. Now, to bring transparency and ensure no irregularity in procurement, the government has taken some decisions regarding geo-fencing, gate passes and vehicle numbers. The issues will be resolved and everything will be streamlined.”

Former Minister of State Subhash Sudha and officials from procurement agencies, market committee and district administration were present during the meetings.