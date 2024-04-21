Ensure timely relief to farmers: Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

State Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad today directed deputy commissioners to promptly survey crops damaged by hailstorms to ensure timely compensation was paid to the affected farmers. He said farmers’ satisfaction was paramount.

He was reviewing the ongoing procurement activities during the rabi marketing season in the state with the deputy commissioners, officers from the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, representatives from the Food Corporation of India, and various other agencies. The DCs participated in the meeting via video-conference.

Prasad stressed the need to expedite the lifting of stocks from the mandis, insisting that at least 50 per cent of the stocks should be promptly transferred to godowns by Sunday evening. He directed the deputy commissioners to facilitate dialogue between the commission agents and farmers. He urged the farmers to refrain from bringing their crops to the mandis so that space would be clear for the arrival of wheat. Consequently, there will be no purchase on Sunday, i.e. on April 21.

The Chief Secretary also underscored that the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department had authorised the district authorities to utilise vehicles owned by the commission agents (arhtiyas) to transport crops from the mandis to the warehouses. Already, there would be paid rates approved by the department for hiring such vehicles. He added that the initiative aimed at bolstering the availability of transportation resources. Prasad asked the administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners and officers involved in rabi crop procurement to pay the farmers within 72 hours of issuing the J-Form. He also directed the administrative secretaries to visit the allotted mandis to ensure a seamless procurement process of grains.

Prasad gave clear directions to the officers that the farmers should not face any problem in selling their crops and payment for the crops should be ensured within the stipulated period under all circumstances.

