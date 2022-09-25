Ensure water drained out: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to DCs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

In view of the incessant rains in the state, CM Manohar Lal Khattar today directed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to ensure drainage of water from the waterlogged areas at the earliest.

Officers should stay vigilant and get water drained out from the waterlogged areas. Special arrangements should be made in this regard, added the CM.

He said the waterlogging problem should be resolved with immediate effect so that the common people and the farmers do not face any inconvenience. For this, necessary machinery such as pumps, motors pipes, etc should be arranged in the districts.

It has been raining continuously for the past two days in the state and the Indian Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain to continue for the next one or two days. This can lead to waterlogging in the fields and populated areas.