Entrance to 115-year-old Karnal heritage building gets a facelift

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 7

Aiming at improving the visibility of the 115-year-old Gandhi Memorial Hall, earlier known as Victoria Memorial Hall, the entrance to this heritage building is being widened to 6m under the Smart City project, so that it can be easily visible from the old GT Road.

This site is in the heart of the city near Committee Chowk, but the entrance is not visible from the road as it is surrounded by shops and on many occasions blocked by street dwellers.

State-declared monument Of the various sites identified under the heritage corridor, Gandhi hall is one of the prominent heritage nodes that is a state-declared monument under the Archaeological Department. We have taken up the beautification of this building. Anish Yadav, DC-cum-CEO, Karnal smart city

Under the beautification plan, a gate portal, which replicates the architectural style of the building elements, is being constructed at the entrance of this building. The building is a part of the proposed around 3-km stretch of heritage corridor starting from Geeta Dwar to Karan Gate across which heritage sites had been identified.

As per officials, this corridor is essential for the development of cultural tourism in the city. It will further increase the sense of belonging and awareness about the city heritage among the residents of Karnal.

Besides, an arrival plaza is being constructed at the entrance of the building. Plaza nodes have been placed at three secondary access points, which link the indoor space with the outdoor space. The boundary wall, which is shared with outer shops, is being treated as the mural wall replicating the arches of the verandah of this heritage building. The façade lighting will also be installed to illuminate this building at night. It will, as per the officials, enhance the architectural elements of the elevation.

“Out of the various sites identified under the heritage corridor, Gandhi Hall is one of the prominent heritage nodes which is a state -declared monument under the Archaeological Department. We have taken up the beautification of this building under the Smart City project. The beautification work is going on and is expected to be completed this month,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, Karnal Smart City Ltd.

To educate visitors about the history of this building, a stone carved signboard will be installed at the entrance of the building, he maintained.

Was built in 1906 on Queen Victoria’s visit

The hall was built in 1906, on Queen Victoria’s visit to Karnal. It is a unique building that features a fine combination of three architectural styles —Indian, Islamic and European. There are four porticoes on all four sides of the building and outside of the pillared verandah.