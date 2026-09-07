Entrepreneurs seek permanent deployment of fire tenders at industrial areas in Ambala Cantt

While industrial activities have been rising gradually, the absence of adequate fire safety infrastructure at the Industrial Growth Centre, Saha, and the HSIIDC Industrial Estate, Ambala Cantonment, has been a concern for industrialists.

The industrialists seek deployment of fire tenders permanently in the industrial areas, especially at the Industrial Growth Centre in Saha, so that in case of any incident, the fire can be doused without any delay.

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At present, in case of any fire incident at the Saha centre, the fire tenders are rushed from Ambala Cantonment and Barara to control the fire and the time taken for the fire tenders to reach the spot and then go back for refilling sometimes leads to heavy damage.

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In June this year, a major fire incident took place at a Glassware Factory, and the industrialists expressed disappointment with the fact that no fire tender was available at the centre to douse the flames.

Alok Sood, whose Glassware Factory had suffered losses due to the fire, said, “A major fire incident took place due to a short circuit, and by the time the fire tenders arrived, the fire had caused severe damage. Luckily, there were no injuries and we also had insurance cover. But it has definitely affected the operations. Establishment of a fire station at the industrial centres has not only been a long-pending demand, but it is the need of the hour. The industries are increasing and the government must ensure that adequate numbers of fire tenders are always available at the industrial areas, so that prompt action can be taken during emergencies.”

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Following the fire incident, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij had visited the Glassware Factory to assess the damage and he was informed that no fire brigade vehicle was stationed within the industrial area. After interacting with the industrialists, Vij had directed the Managing Director of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to immediately station a fire brigade vehicle at the Saha Industrial Growth Centre.

“There is sufficient space available here for parking a fire brigade vehicle, and it is essential that such an arrangement be made to safeguard industries and workers from future emergencies,” the minister had added.

In Phase-1 at the Industrial Growth Centre, Saha, an area of around 410 acres was developed and a further 250-acre area is being developed in Phase-2 of the centre. There are over 300 units in the industrial area already. The number of industries has been increasing gradually.

The HSIIDC had requested the department to provide two fire vehicles till regular fire station began functioning in the area. In a letter to the Fire Station Officer, Ambala Cantonment, the HSIIDC in June this year had informed that there had been three fire incidents in the industries over the last few weeks. An area for the construction of a fire station building has already been earmarked at the centre, and the estimate for the construction of the fire station building is under approval of the competent authority, which will take about one year for completion.

Citing shortage of staff, the Fire Department had expressed inability to spare staff and vehicle for the growth centre. As per the information, there are a total of 65 sanctioned posts, including employees and officers. Out of these, 25 are working. The staff is already working overtime.

Though, due to the shortage of staff, the vehicle was not stationed; a hydrant has been installed to ensure an adequate water supply for the fire brigade vehicles.

Pankaj Kumar, Fire Station Officer, Ambala Sadar, said, “In case of any fire incident, vehicles from Ambala Cantonment and Barara stations are sent to Saha. Due to the shortage of staff, the station is in no position to spare the staff for the centre at present. If fire staff from these employees are deployed at the Saha centre, then the station will face difficulties in managing the remaining areas smoothly.As soon as fire personnel are made available at the Ambala Sadar Fire Station, tender and personnel will be made available.”

Alok Sood, who is also the treasurer of the Saha Industrial Area Association, said, “The centre houses nearly 300 industrial units and employs a large number of workers. The hydrant has been installed but the issue of fire tender hasn’t been resolved yet. Without the vehicle, what is the use of the hydrant.”

Meanwhile, Dr Ashawant Gupta, Chairman of Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ambala, said, “Fire incidents at the industrial areas and outside the industrial areas have been a major concern. The industrialists also need to improve their fire safety infrastructure and ensure that they have the NOC from the department as well.”

“A seminar will be organised by the Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry to raise awareness among the industrialists about fire safety, the requirement of infrastructure and NOCs to be obtained from the Fire Department. Obtaining a Fire NOC from the department is an uphill task,” Dr Gupta said.

He further said the industries must have adequate fire extinguishers and fire safety equipment to control the fire. Though there is a fire station in Ambala Cantonment, a fire hydrant must be installed at the HSIIDC Industrial Estate here as well so that the time taken by the vehicles to go back for refilling can be saved.