Entrepreneurs should adopt one ITI, nurture it: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 23

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said that entrepreneurs should adopt one industrial training institute (ITI), sponsor it and make it a factory of their industry. There they could train the manpower required in their industry. By doing this, youths would get jobs and industries would get workers at the local level according to their needs.

Chautala was interacting with members of entrepreneur organisation named “EO Gurgaon” here. It was stated in the programme that the organisation consists of entrepreneurs from 40 fields and about 80,000 personnel were employed in their units. The organisation had 106 members.

Dushyant told the young entrepreneurs that they should come up with new and innovative ideas, and the state government would help them fully. He said the industry had contributed a lot in providing oxygen cylinders at the time of the Covid crisis. Urging the entrepreneurs to adopt an ITI in the state, he said they could bring machinery, but trainers were not available. Machines become outdated in this industry in two years, which entrepreneurs could send to the adopted ITI or polytechnic and train local youths. He said there were many alternative areas which needed to be thought of and youths should be trained in these.

He told the entrepreneurs that the area of the NCR region was being reduced in the state, after which the restrictions imposed in the areas outside the NCR would also be reduced and entrepreneurs could set up their units in those areas.

He also mentioned the government’s Padma scheme and said that to promote industrialisation, different clusters had been formed in the state, in which incentives were also being given by the government to those who set up industries there.

