Entry-exit points on NH-44’s elevated section opened

Panipat, March 9

The entry and exit points of the elevated stretch of the NH-44 in Panipat openedto the commuters on Saturday. Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, along with MLA Pramod Vij and administrative officials, inaugurated both the cuts — an exit point cut near Malik fuel station and an entry point cut near to Khadi Ashram on the NH-44 — today.

It was the long-standing demand of local residents as the textile city is located on both sides of the NH-44.

The 10-kilometre-long elevated express highway, which includes an elevated flyover was constructed in 2008. MP Sanjay Bhatia said serious efforts have been made in opening these two cuts on the highway and also praised Deputy Commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya for its success. Two more cuts on the elevated express highway near the Barsat road would also be opened within next two months, Bhatia claimed.

Local residents would be benefited after opening of these two cuts and it would also ease the traffic congestion. However, the traffic congestion would get better after the auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw and private vehicle owners will understand their responsibility, he said. MP Bhatia said to ease the traffic congestion on the industrial city roads, a new bus stand has been constructed in Sewah and the e-city bus service has been started a month ago.

MLA Pramod Vij said Chief Minister Manohar Lal has played an important role in accelerating the development of the textile city.

DC Dahiya said the work has to be done on various points to improve traffic congestion.

He also appealed to residents to follow the traffic rules. Though the elevated highway was constructed to ease the traffic congestion in the city, the problem remained unsolved. Notably, the residents of the city had been demanding access to the elevated highway for a long time.

