 Entry, exit points to come up along Panipat-Jalandhar National Highway : The Tribune India

  Haryana
NHAI to close unauthorsied exits, improve drainage

Cement blocks placed by the NHAI to shut an unauthorised access point on the NH-44. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, December 10

In order to make commuting safer on NH-44, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon set up designated entry and exit points, close unauthorised exits and rectify the construction deficiencies on the Panipat-Jalandhar national highway.

30-month deadline for Rs 500-cr project

A budget of Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the project and the work on it has already commenced. The contractor concerned has been asked to complete the project within a period of 30 months. Senior NHAI official

A sum of Rs 500 crore will be spent to achieve these goals on the 291-km stretch between Panipat and Jalandhar.

The geometric improvement of structures will also be carried out and new Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and other bridges constructed.

Sources said waterlogging on the service lanes during the rainy season has been a matter of concern at some locations. To address this, the drainage system at various locations on the highway crossing will be rectified.

The rectification will be done on about 80 km stretch of the road. At Ladwa Chowk in Shahabad, which is one of the major locations where the service road is severely waterlogged after rains, the service road was rectified with concrete pavement recently. The drainage system will be improved.

“The unauthorised access points created by dhaba owners and petrol pump operators are a major cause of accidents on the highway. Crash barriers will be installed at these locations and there will be designated entry and exit points to approach the highway,” a source said.

A senior NHAI official said: “New ROBs on the service road will be constructed in Ambala Cantonment, Rajpura, Jalandhar, Phagwara and Kapurthala. Major bridges will come up in Karnal, Shahabad and Sirhind.”

