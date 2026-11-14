Equal work, equal pay, High Court tells Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that Haryana cannot pay contractual Legal Assistants differently for performing identical work merely because their existing wages were protected at different levels.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar directed the state to pay Rs 45,000 per month to the petitioners in two cases, irrespective of whether they were engaged directly by departments or deployed through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRNL).

The court held that protecting the higher existing remuneration of some employees could not justify paying less to others performing the same duties, with identical qualifications and under the same job role. It clarified that contractual employees could claim wage parity with similarly placed contractual employees, though they could not claim placement in the regular pay scale without regular recruitment.

Justice Brar observed that wage protection merely carried forward “whatever an indenting department happened to pay a person before porting”. It had no relation to the work performed, qualifications held or responsibilities shouldered. “It operates only as a shield for such persons, and cannot become a ground to hold others, performing the same work, at a lower rate,” the court observed.

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The court noted that Legal Assistants deployed through HKRNL in different departments were receiving varying remuneration. While the petitioners were getting Rs 25,300 per month, their counterparts in the Secondary Education Directorate were drawing Rs 28,884, those in the Irrigation and Water Resources Department Rs 40,010 and an employee in the Urban Local Bodies Directorate Rs 45,000.

All were deployed against the same Level-III job role, with BA LLB as the prescribed qualification. The respondents had failed to establish any difference in their duties or responsibilities.

Rejecting the argument that employees working in different departments could not claim parity, Justice Brar held that they were deployed through the same Nigam, under the same contractual policy and against the same government-notified job role.

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“Persons discharging identical duties cannot be treated differently, merely because they belong to different departments of the government,” the court observed, relying on the Supreme Court’s judgment in the State of Punjab versus Jagjit Singh case.

The court extended the same reasoning to directly engaged Legal Assistants in the Secondary and Elementary Education Directorates, holding that their mode of engagement did not alter the nature of their work.

However, it declined their claim for the minimum of the regular pay scale, as they had not established parity with any regular post. The relief will be effective from November 1.