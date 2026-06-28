Equip youth with future-ready skills, innovative thinking, says Delhi L-G Sandhu

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu attended the inauguration of the 17th PGP batch as the chief guest at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak, on Saturday. He participated in an interactive session with the Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Prof Milap Punia, and other senior academicians, discussing key issues relating to higher education, skill development, research, and innovation.

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He also visited Bangla Sahib Gurdwara at Mata Darwaja in the city to pay obeisance.

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Addressing students at the IIM, Sandhu said modern management was no longer confined to efficiency and optimisation; it was about cultivating sound judgment to navigate global complexities, technological disruptions, and evolving societal responsibilities.

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He said leadership stemmed from clarity of thought, adaptability, integrity, and the ability to inspire trust, not from the exercise of authority.

He encouraged them to think beyond conventional silos and harness the power of education, innovation, and enterprise to contribute to the journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

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At MDU, Sandhu held discussions focusing on the transformative impact of emerging technologies and the importance of integrating them into problem-solving across sectors. He emphasised the need to equip youth with advanced technological knowledge, innovation-driven thinking, and future-ready skills.

“As technology continues to reshape the global landscape, our educational institutions must serve as catalysts for excellence, research, and innovation, empowering the next generation to lead with confidence and contribute meaningfully to nation-building,” he said, adding that the future identity of Indian universities would be defined by global networking and meaningful research.

Referring to the country’s ageing population, he said assisted healthcare for the ageing population would emerge as a major challenge and called for sustained research to develop practical solutions.

Describing MDU as an institution with immense potential, he said its location in the National Capital Region offered a strategic advantage for interdisciplinary research and innovation. He asked the university authorities to focus on priority areas such as biosciences, green energy, environmental conservation, pollution control, healthcare and agriculture.