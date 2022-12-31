Erring officials to pay for delay in retiral benefit

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 30

Now, the payment of interest for delay in releasing retiral benefits to any government employee will be recovered from the official/officer responsible for that.

The government has taken this decision keeping in view the extra financial burden being borne by the state exchequer due to the delay. It has also asked the officials concerned to mention the reason for the delay while sending a budget demand to the Department of Finance for making the payment of interest on the delayed payment, said the sources.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance Department), in a recent communiqué to the head of all departments, commissioners, deputy commissioners, sub-divisional officers of all district and Sessions Judges in the state, has said a large number of cases were received from various departments to do budget online for the payment of the interest on the delayed payment of retiral dues etc as per the court’s orders, but the reason for the delayed payment was nowhere mentioned.

“Now the government has reconsidered the matter and decided that this type of payment is extra burden on the state exchequer and the reason should be mentioned for the delay ie who is responsible for that delay or any other reason etc so that in future, delayed interest payment can be recovered from the defaulting official/officer to avoid the ignorance of such cases and the retiral benefits should be released to government employees well in time,” the communiqué states further.

An official said the employees were paid gratuity, general provident fund and other funds etc at the time of retirement while pension was released from next month.

A case in this respect is sent to the state authorities by the district. Sometimes, the payment of retirement benefits got delayed due to technical reasons, added the official.