Errors in property IDs to be rectified soon: CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 23

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday held two ‘Jan Samvad’ programmes in wards 8 and 18, where he discussed some issues that the locals have been grappling with, and directed the officials concerned to resolve them.

Addressing the errors in some residents’ property IDs, the CM assured a gathering at the Community Centre in Sector 6 that special camps would be organised to resolve the issue. He also inaugurated a skating rink constructed on the premises of the centre.

Khattar said that appropriate action would be taken on the issues flagged in the programme.

CM Khattar also noted that the administration is expecting an approval from the Centre vis-à-vis the construction of a flyover and an underpass on the road connecting Sectors 6 and 5 on the Meerut road.

The CM said, “In the past eight and a half years, over 20 lakh new drinking water connections have been issued, which pushes the number of total connections to 29 lakh.”

While addressing a gathering at a community centre in Prem Nagar, Ward 18, the CM approved a sewage treatment plant (STP) of 8-MLD capacity. The plant will bring some relief for the residents of Guru Nanakpura and Ward 18.

Earlier, during a meeting of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department officials, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and coucillors in the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), the CM had directed all the municipal corporations to hold house meetings every month. Every councillor should get an opportunity to raise the issues facing the residents in their respective wards, he had stressed. “We all are the representatives of the public, it is our primary responsibility to address the grievances of the public, and to make strenuous efforts to resolve them,” Khattar had emphasised.

The CM had also directed officials of the ULB Department to expedite the rectification of errors in the state residents’ property IDs. The officials were specifically told not to reject any complaint pertaining to a property ID without rectifying the error.

The CM also exhorted the councillors to prepare a list of projects to be undertaken for the development of their respective wards. He asked them to ensure that the projects are completed in a time-bound manner.

No work related to water supply, sewerage or drainage should hang fire, the CM said, asserting that there is no dearth of funds for such projects.

Discussing the regularisation of unauthorised colonies, the CM said, “The process of approving the unapproved colonies across the state has been moving at a fast pace. The approval of 36 colonies in Karnal, which come under the municipal corporation, is under way.”

