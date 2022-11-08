Escalator at rly stn lying non-functional

ESCALATOR at the rear gate of the Old Faridabad railway station is out of order for about a week, resulting in inconvenience to passengers and visitors. Senior citizens and people with disability are at the receiving end of the problem. The only option they are left with are stairs, which is not feasible. The problem was required to be addressed right away, but the authorities failed to do so. Mohan Dhillon, Faridabad

Stray cattle menace on the rise

STRAY cattle menace is on the rise in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. A large number of stray cattle can be seen roaming and creating a nuisance on main roads and in streets. They disrupt the movement of traffic and have become a cause of accidents. The MC authorities are expected to take some concrete measures to avoid any untoward incidents. Satbir Singh, Yamunanagar

illegal dairies pose health risk

ILLEGAL dairies are posing a health hazard to residents in the city. They are affected by the sanitary condition in their areas, which has become worse as the dairy owners flush animal secretion into sewers. This leads to the frequent chocking of sewer lines and spread of diseases. The ruling party leaders made promises to shift these dairies away from residential areas, but to no avail. The MC authorities must initiate action against the problem. Nishant, Panipat

