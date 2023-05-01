ESI, 2 SPOs held for Rs 7L heist

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 30

An exempted sub-inspector (ESI) and two special police officers (SPOs) have been arrested for allegedly looting Rs 7 lakh from a hotelier and educationist of Himachal Pradesh. The accused were identified as ESI Rambhool and SPOs Manjit Singh and Jasbir Singh. They were today produced before a Duty Magistrate, who sent them to one- day police remand.

Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa suspended the ESI and terminated the services of both SPOs. Besides, a departmental inquiry was marked against the suspended ESI. The duo was posted on dial-112 service (Emergency response vehicles).

On the complaint of Anil Kumar of Tatiyana village of Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh (presently living in Paonta Sahib), a case was registered against unknown persons under Sections 395, 120-B and 506, IPC, at the Pratap Nagar police station on Saturday. The complainant said he ran an educational institute and a hotel in Sirmaur district. The complainant said he had to buy furniture for his educational institute, so he left for Yamunanagar from Paonta Sahib at 10.30 am on Saturday.

The victim said he was carrying Rs 7 lakh and two blank cheques in a bag kept in his car. “When I crossed Pratap Nagar town of Yamunanagar district, which falls on the Jagadhri-Paonta Sahib national highway, a young man signalled me to stop. I thought he was a student, so I gave him lift in my car,” the complainant told the police.

He said after sometime, the young man told me to stop the car for a while on the pretext of doing an urgent work on his laptop. “I stopped my car alongside the highway. The young man made a phone call to someone. After some time, a dial-112 vehicle stopped near my car. Four persons, including three wearing police dress, came out of the dial-112 vehicle,” the complainant told the police.

“They started threatening me. One of them took away the keys of my car. The young man, whom I gave lift in my car, talked to the accused. They searched my car and took away Rs 7 lakh and two blank cheques from the carry bag kept in my car. The young man, who took lift in my car, also went with them,” the complainant alleged.

Rakesh Kumar, SHO, Pratap Nagar police station, said an ESI and two SPOs had been arrested in connection with the Rs 7 lakh looting case.

The SHO said the remaining persons involved in the crime would be arrested soon. The SHO said the cash looted by them was yet to be recovered.

Victim belonged to Himachal Pradesh