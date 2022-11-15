Rohtak: Ethanol plants at sugar mills to curb losses

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 14

Minister for Cooperatives and Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Dr Banwari Lal has said that the state government is taking steps to bring sugar mills out of losses.

“Ethanol plants are being set up and electricity is being generated at sugar mills. An ethanol plant has been set up at the Shahabad sugar mill and two more such plants will be set up at Panipat and Karnal sugar mills shortly,” he said.

He was interacting with farmers and mill workers at the inaugural ceremony of the 2022-23 cane-crushing season at the cooperative sugar mill in Bhali Anandpur village of Rohtak district today.

“Ethanol plants will be established at all sugar mills in the state,” he said, adding that one ethanol plant would be set up for two small mills.

Former minister and state BJP vice-president Manish Grover said the state government had included Vita products in mid-day meals and these would be included in the Railways’ meals as well.

Rohtak Divisional Commissioner Jagdeep Singh exhorted the sugarcane growers and mill workers to cooperate with the management to make the sugar mill a profit-making enterprise.

Managing director of the mill Major Gayatri Ahlawat said nearly 60 lakh quintals of sugarcane grown by more than 6,000 farmers of 256 villages in Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar and Sonepat districts would be crushed this season.

