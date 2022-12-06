EV buyers to get incentives: Dy CM

Chandigarh, December 5
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said the state government would give special incentives to the buyers of electric and hybrid electric vehicles in the state so that the upfront cost of such vehicles could be reduced.
He said the Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy-2022 had been notified, now people could take advantage of that policy.
The Deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of Industries and Commerce Department, said the objective of the policy was to promote manufacturing of electric vehicle and components in the state, besides promoting research and development in that field.
He said some key benefits for EV manufacturers would be capital subsidy, employment generation subsidy, patent fee reimbursement, electricity duty exemption, stamp duty reimbursement, seed and conversion fund incentive, SGST reimbursement and water treatment incentive.
He said the policy also focused on developing infrastructure across the state to reduce the anxiety of buyers.
