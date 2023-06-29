Even after 20 years, sewer system not functional in Panipat colony

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, June 28

Residents and shopkeepers of Ashok Nagar have been facing a lot of problems due to the non-functional sewerage, which was laid in the area around 20 years ago, during the INLD government regime in the state. However, the authorities forgot to make it functional.

Members of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) and the market association have raised the issue before the MLA, councillor and the authorities concerned several times, but to no avail. They have demanded that the sewers be made functional after cleaning them.

RWA patron Pushpender Sharma of Ashok Nagar said the MC had laid the sewerage in their area in 2002-2003 by spending crores of rupees, but forgot to make it functional. “This is a clear-cut example of the wastage of government funds,” he said.

As many as seven-eight dairies were in the area and they disposed of dung in the drains on both sides of the road, choking the drains. The sewage overflowed on the roads, he said.

The problem got aggravated in the monsoon. “The area gets submerged even if it rains for just 10 minutes,” he said. “After the rain, it was difficult to come out of the house due to the stench. I have been raising this issue for the past many years, but nothing has been done about it,” he claimed.

Hira Kapoor, president of the Ashok Nagar market association, said there were around 100 shops in the market. Monsoon created problems not only for shopkeepers, but also for customers and commuters, he said.

“We gave a written memorandum to MLA Pramod Vij 15 days ago. He marked the letter to the MC Commissioner and we submitted it there, but still, no one from the MC has come to clean the sewers,” Kapoor said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Panipat and Sonepat this morning, belying the claims of the MCs that drains and nullahs had been cleaned.

Rain makes it worse

n At 57mm, Panipat city witnessed the season’s highest rainfall on Wednesday so far, followed by 41 mm at Madlauda, 12 mm at Bapoli and 11 mm at Israna.

n Blocked sewerage in markets have worsened the problem. The sewerage at Assandh road and in the markets overflowed, while NH-44 turned into a small canal near Sanjay Chowk, the bus stand, Khadi Ashram and at some other places.

n Sonepat city recorded 29mm of rainfall, Gannaur 5 mm, Kharkhoda 17 mm and Rai 9 mm.