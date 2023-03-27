Even if beggar, husband has moral, legal liability to maintain wife: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 26

Even if he is a beggar, a husband has moral and legal liability to maintain his wife unable to maintain herself, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled. The assertion by Justice HS Madaan of the High Court came in a case where the husband had challenged an order passed by Charkhi Dadri Additional Sessions Judge, awarding Rs 5,000 as monthly maintenance to the wife during the pendency of the divorce matter.

Justice Madaan’s Bench, during the course of hearing, was also told that the Additional Sessions Judge, in the impugned order dated February 14, had also ordered lump sum amount of Rs 5,500 to the wife as litigation expenses, along with Rs 500 per hearing.

Taking up the husband’s plea, Justice Madaan asserted the respondent-husband was an able-bodied person and nowadays, even a manual labourer manages to earn Rs 500 or more per day. The maintenance awarded by the lower court could not be said to be on the higher side, keeping in view the trend of rising prices and the fact that the things of basic needs were getting very costly.

“Of course a husband has got a moral and legal liability to maintain his wife unable to maintain herself, even if he is a professional beggar. The respondent/husband could not establish on record that the wife was having means of earning or was in possession of sufficient property. As such, the trial court was justified in accepting application under Section 24 of the Hindu Marriage Act and granting maintenance as well as litigation expenses, etc,” Justice Madaan observed.

In his judgment, Justice Madaan added that the impugned order passed by the trial court was quite detailed and well-reasoned.

“The revisional jurisdiction of this court is quite limited and considering the facts and circumstances of the case, there is no reason to interfere with the impugned order,” Justice Madaan added, while dismissing the revision petition.