'Every 5th baby through C-section in Haryana district'

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 8

Graph of caesarean section (C-section) deliveries continues to increase in the district. In the past six-years, the C-section deliveries increased three folds. At present, nearly, a fifth delivery is through caesarean.

Complication during pregnancy on rise Complication during pregnancy is increasing, while the pain tolerance power has been decreasing among women due to several reasons. They want less pain during delivery. Doctors prefer normal deliveries until unless there is no complication. Dr Harpeet Kaur, gynaecologist

The data obtained through RTI by Karnal-based activist Rajesh Sharma and by The Tribune revealed this figure that the caesarean section deliveries increased. After the outbreak of Covid-19, the trend for C-section deliveries has increased.

In 2015-16, as many as 1,207 deliveries had taken place through C-section, which now increased to 3,799 in 2021-22.

In 2015-16, out of total 26,158 deliveries, 1,207 were through C-section, while in 2016-17, 1,770 deliveries had taken place through C-section out of a total of 28,243, and in 2017-18, 1,971 deliveries through C-section took place out of 27465 deliveries, the data said.

In 2018-19, a total 24,775 deliveries took place, of them 2,204 were through caesarean, the data added.

During pandemic in 2019-20, the district has witnessed a sudden rise in caesarean deliveries as it reached to 3740 deliveries out of total 29419 deliveries in the district. In 2020-21, a total 26785 deliveries were taken place, of them 3291 were through caesarean, while in 2021-22, as many as 21601 deliveries have been taken place, of them, 3799 were through caesarean.

Doctors and experts consider several factors responsible for it. Dr Prabhjot Kaur, a gynaecologist of the city, says no doubt, now in these days, women prefer painless deliveries, due to which they want caesarean. They must take healthy diet and should be surrounded by positive energy.

Dr Sonam Sachdeva, another gynaecologist, says women now-a-days marry late and hence do not want to take risk. “The C-section deliveries have also reduced the the maternal and infant deaths,” she said, adding that there is a need of regular anti-natal check-up. “There should be a proper planning of pregnancy keeping in view all health factors that may lead to any complication,” she added.