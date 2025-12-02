DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Every chapter of Gita guiding light for humanity: CM Saini

Every chapter of Gita guiding light for humanity: CM Saini

21K students recite ‘shlokas’ during Vaishvik Gita Path in Kurukshetra | Over 1 lakh from 114 blocks of state join event online

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:00 AM Dec 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addresses a gathering in Kurukshetra on Monday.
Advertisement

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said that each verse of the Gita serves as a lamp of knowledge and each chapter is a guiding light for humanity.

Advertisement

About 21,000 students recited ‘shlokas’ together from 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita during the Vaishvik Gita Path organised as part of the International Gita Mahotsav at Keshav Park in Kurukshetra on Monday.

Advertisement

Additionally, over 1 lakh students from 114 blocks of Haryana joined the event online and recited the Gita Path. People from nearly 50 countries also witnessed the event online.

Advertisement

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a holiday on Tuesday for the school students, who took part in the global Gita Path in Kurukshetra.

A student participates in the global Gita Path in Kurukshetra on Monday.
A student participates in the global Gita Path in Kurukshetra on Monday.

Addressing the children, the Chief Minister said, “The sermon was delivered to Arjuna by lord Krishna 5,163 years ago but the teachings of Gita are still relevant and will remain relevant for all times to come. The message of the Gita is not limited to Kurukshetra. The Gita is universal and the message is for all, as it has been a guiding light for the humanity. The recitation of Gita Path by 21,000 students from this land was heard across the world today. The Gita is not just a religious text, but it has a scientific approach too. The recitation of Gita’s shalokas spreads positivity and brings a new energy in life.”

Advertisement

“With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we started celebrating Gita Jayanti as International Gita Mahotsav. On November 25, the Prime Minister attended the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra and visited the Mahabharata-themed Anubhav Kendra. On November 28, the Prime Minister also referred to the Anubhav Kendra while speaking in Udupi, Karnataka and shared his experience with the nation. During his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, the PM appealed to the people of the country to visit the Anubhav Kendra,” Saini said. Yoga guru Ramdev said the entire world is receiving knowledge and values from Kurukshetra, the sacred land of the Gita.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts