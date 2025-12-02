Every chapter of Gita guiding light for humanity: CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said that each verse of the Gita serves as a lamp of knowledge and each chapter is a guiding light for humanity.

About 21,000 students recited ‘shlokas’ together from 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita during the Vaishvik Gita Path organised as part of the International Gita Mahotsav at Keshav Park in Kurukshetra on Monday.

Additionally, over 1 lakh students from 114 blocks of Haryana joined the event online and recited the Gita Path. People from nearly 50 countries also witnessed the event online.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a holiday on Tuesday for the school students, who took part in the global Gita Path in Kurukshetra.

Addressing the children, the Chief Minister said, “The sermon was delivered to Arjuna by lord Krishna 5,163 years ago but the teachings of Gita are still relevant and will remain relevant for all times to come. The message of the Gita is not limited to Kurukshetra. The Gita is universal and the message is for all, as it has been a guiding light for the humanity. The recitation of Gita Path by 21,000 students from this land was heard across the world today. The Gita is not just a religious text, but it has a scientific approach too. The recitation of Gita’s shalokas spreads positivity and brings a new energy in life.”

“With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we started celebrating Gita Jayanti as International Gita Mahotsav. On November 25, the Prime Minister attended the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra and visited the Mahabharata-themed Anubhav Kendra. On November 28, the Prime Minister also referred to the Anubhav Kendra while speaking in Udupi, Karnataka and shared his experience with the nation. During his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, the PM appealed to the people of the country to visit the Anubhav Kendra,” Saini said. Yoga guru Ramdev said the entire world is receiving knowledge and values from Kurukshetra, the sacred land of the Gita.