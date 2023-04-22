Every development work to be geo-tagged in rural areas

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 21

Every development work /project in rural areas would be geo-tagged across the state with the twin aim to obtaining its all details and checking the practice of making multiple payments in the name of the same work. Every work would be given a unique code, name and exact location for its identification so that the details about it could be known before issuing tender or preparing budget estimates for that in future.

The Department of Development and Panchayats has taken the decision after a successful trial of this project in Mewat and Kurukshetra districts, where 75% development work has been geo-tagged so far. The project is expected to be completed in all districts within a year and it would help in streamlining the system, said Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli.

What is geo-tagging? Geo-tagging is the process of ascertaining the geographical location of an image. It can help users find a wide variety of location-specific information from a device. It provides users the location of the content of a given picture

It uses latitudes and longitudes to precisely locate where an image is taken. It gives reference points for users to analyse satellite data. You choose a point, and there are high-accuracy GPS equipment that can pinpoint the location with accuracy

“Geo-tagging will record all sorts of information about the development projects and assets of the panchayat. For instance, if a street of any village is geo-tagged and is given a code, it means that we can know through the code the length/width of the street when it was constructed last time and how much money was spent on it at that time etc. In the past, some incidents had came to fore when the payment was intentionally or by mistake made twice or multiple times for the same work,” explained Babli, adding that the geo-tagging would now check this practice and bring transparency.

Claiming that a majority of representatives of the Panchayati Raj institutions were satisfied with the e-tendering system, the minister said they had received the demand for development works from around 5,800 out of 6,200 gram panchayats so far. “We are also planning to establish STPs in rural areas as per the requirement to treat solid waste and wastewater,” Babli added.