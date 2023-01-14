Every probe need not culminate in arrest of accused: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 13

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that investigation falls within the exclusive domain of the police and every investigation need not always necessarily culminate in the arrest of the accused. In case the complainant has a grievance regarding the non-challaning of all accused, there is nothing to stop him from availing the alternative remedies available under the provisions of law.

The assertion by Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul of the High Court came on a petition filed against the State of Haryana and other respondents by Gulab Singh. He was seeking the issuance of directions to the official respondents for handing over to “some other independent investigating agency” the probe of an FIR registered on October 22, 2022, for rioting and other offences under Sections 148, 149, 323 and 506 of the IPC at the Badhra police station in Charkhi Dadri district. As an alternative, the petitioner was praying for the appointment of a police official of the rank of at least a Deputy Superintendent of Police for carrying out further investigation in the FIR.

The petitioner-complainant’s counsel submitted that the FIR was registered against as many as 33 accused subsequent to the occurrence of the incident. A vivid account of the crime was given, including the carrying of lethal weapons by the accused. But the official respondents failed to carry out a fair and impartial investigation.

It was further submitted that the applications in this regard were handed over to the official respondents. But the same failed to yield a positive response.

Appearing before Justice Kaul’s Bench, the counsel submitted that all 33 accused were roaming around freely. As such, the investigation of the case was required to be handed over to some other independent agency.

Taking up the matter, Justice Kaul issued notice of motion to the State and other respondents, which was accepted by the State counsel on the court’s asking. Responding to the averments in the petitions and the arguments before the Bench, the state counsel “vehemently controverted” the submissions made by the opposite counsel.

He submitted that a thorough investigation was carried out subsequent to the registration of the FIR and final investigation report under Section 173(2) of the CrPC stood presented against most of the accused found to be involved in the crime in question.

After hearing counsel for the parties and perusing the relevant material on record, Justice Kaul dismissed the petition after asserting that the challan stood presented against the accused in the court. As such, the petitioner’s prayer for issuance of the directions for handing over investigation to some other independent agency deserved to be declined.