Every section of society feeling cheated: Deepender

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 17

Member of Parliament Deepender Hooda said every section of society was fed up with the anti-people policies of the BJP-JJP government in the state.

He said farmers, youths, employees, businessman, sarpanches and all other sections of society were feeling cheated as the government made false promises with them in the name of giving MSP of crops to the farmers, giving government jobs to the youths and giving facilities and good atmosphere to undertake business.

Free plots to poor Our government would also give free plots of 100 sq yards with two-room houses to poor families, 300 units of free electricity to every family and an LPG cylinder for Rs 500 to every housewife. —Deepender Hooda, Member of parliament

“The government made a number of promises with the people of the state, including giving Rs 5,100 pension per month to senior citizens, but failed to keep them. Instead of redressing grievances of the people, this government is forcing every resident to hit the streets to get justice,” said Deepender, while addressing a programme under ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign at Pratap Nagar town of the district on Saturday.

He said after formation of the Congress government in the state in the coming Assembly elections, their government would fill two lakh government posts lying vacant, implement the old pension scheme for government employees and give the old-age pension of Rs 6,000 to elderly persons and MSP guarantee to farmers.