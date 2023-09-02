Every Tuesday, Karnal to be car-free

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 1

With an aim to eradicate the drug menace from society and make people aware about drugs, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today launched a state-level ‘Cyclothon for drug-free Haryana’ campaign.

The CM rode a cycle as part of the campaign, in which thousands of students, women, doctors, and members of several organisations participated. Khattar also hailed the participation of various institutions in the successful launch of the campaign.

To promote cycling for good health, the CM also announced that every Tuesday, all government officials would use a bicycle to commute. “Every Tuesday will be a ‘car-free day’ in Karnal. I have directed Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav to execute the plan in this regard. Some places will be completely car-free,” he said. He also stated that he would use a bicycle if he visited Karnal on a Tuesday.

The Cyclothon started from NDRI Chowk and passed through various roads of the district before entering Panipat district. It will traverse all districts before culminating in Yamunanagar on September 25.

“The purpose of the campaign is to make people stay away from drugs. It will cross all districts in 25 days. After the completion of the campaign in Yamunanagar, a massive youth rally will be organised in Karnal on September 25,” said the CM.

Dubbing drugs a social evil, Khattar exhorted all sections of society to join hands against the drug menace. “Drug addiction is a social evil. Society should unite in this war against drugs,” he stated.

Highlighting the contribution of Haryana’s youth in all fields, he said their contributions in every field, be it sports or defence, were commendable. “Our young scientists were also a part of the team that worked on the Chandrayaan 3 mission,” he said.

Before flagging off the Cyclothon, the CM spoke about the steps being taken for a drug-free Haryana. He said the Cyclothon would make a world record. “A cyclothon in Madhya Pradesh had set a record with the participation of 37,000 people, but around 3 lakh people will participate in Haryana’s Cyclothon,” the CM claimed.

#drug menace #Karnal #Manohar Lal Khattar