Every Tuesday would be observed as car-free day in Karnal: CM

Karnal, September 1
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday flagged off cyclothone 'drug free Haryana' campaign, in which thousands are participating.
The cyclothon will traverse in all the districts and end in Yamunanagar on September 25.
The CM appealed to the people to shun drugs. He said all sections of society should join hands against the drug menace.
"Drug addiction is a social evil. Society should get united in this war against drugs," said the CM
CM announced that every Tuesday would be observed as car-free day in Karnal.
