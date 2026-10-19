Everyday game, extraordinary leap: Nuh girl makes it to national Pittu team

In the lanes of Biwan village in Nuh district, a rubber ball and seven flat stones have long been enough to make a game. Now they are taking a farmer’s daughter to Thailand.

Muskan, a final-year graduation student and daughter of a small-time farmer, has been picked for the Indian Pittu team in the senior mixed category for the International Pittu Championship in Pattaya, Thailand, from December 2 to 6. She earned her place at a selection competition at St Norbert School in Indore, according to a Pittu Federation of India letter. The news has brought joy across Biwan and the wider Mewat region.

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Pittu was never a stranger to her. Like nearly every child in Mewat, she grew up playing it in the streets. Unlike most girls, she did not give it up after school and kept playing with friends in college. She had also applied for and been allotted a sports nursery by the Haryana Government. Then she learnt online that the game had gone international, and persuaded her family to let her travel to Indore for the selections.

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“In places like Mewat, sports for girls is never considered a major profession, and there are hardly any avenues,” Muskan told The Tribune. “Pittu is a game every child here grows up playing, but it never goes beyond the streets. I was among the best girl players in my area, so I convinced my family to let me go. I thought it would be fun to see how many people play. I had no idea it was being taken up professionally, and we have no coaches nearby.”

The selectors told her she had natural talent. “It was a huge surprise that I would represent India in my very first attempt,” she said. She is now being trained professionally.

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Her aim goes beyond a medal. “This journey is important because it will open new pathways for girls to take up local sports,” she said. “Sports can be a source of redemption for the majority of women in areas like Mewat.”

Pittu, also called lagori or seven stones, is played in almost every street of north India. A team knocks over a stack of seven stones with a ball and races to rebuild it while the other side tries to hit them out. The Bhagavata Purana is believed to mention Lord Krishna playing it. The game is played in over 30 countries, and under the name lagori it had a World Cup planned in Mumbai in 2015-16. The Pittu Federation of India, formed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the game in Mann Ki Baat in 2021, is affiliated to the World, Asian and South Asian federations.

Haryana, known for wrestlers, boxers and kabaddi players, is now finding a new route to the world stage. Its women won the senior national Pittu title at the fifth championship, according to the federation.

Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam said the government wanted to nurture such talent. “We have asked our school teachers to ensure that traditional sports are also encouraged. Pittu is now getting international recognition. So we have asked officials in areas like Nuh, where girls really play this game, to identify the talent and nurture it. We will very soon announce special support and promotion packages,” he said.

Dr Ashfaq Alam of the Mewat Caravan Jan Sangathan urged the government to equip stadiums in all blocks of Nuh with proper training and equipment.