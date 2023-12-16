Panipat: EVMs used in Bar poll for 1st time

Tribune Reporters

Panipat, December 15

Amit Kadyan has been re-elected president of the Panipat Bar Association in the elections held today. The poll was conducted with EVMs for the first time. Harsh Saini has been elected vice-president, Ashish Bansal secretary, Babita Kadyan treasurer and Dinesh Rohilla joint secretary.

karnal: Sandeep Choudhary has been elected president, Gopal Chauhan vice-president, Vikas Sandhu general secretary, Amarjeet Dhaniya joint secretary and Manoj treasurer.

rohtak: Arvind Sheoran has been elected president, Harshvardhan Malik vice-president, Deepak Hooda secretary, Sushila Deshwal joint secretary and Vishvadeep Bhardwaj library in-charge.

#Panipat