EWS residents get no rental support from NBCC society

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, March 4
While the deadline to evacuate NBCC Greenview Society ended today, over 50 EWS families continue to stay put. Majority of the house owners are tenants who have not moved out as the building authority has not provided any rental or shifting support to the families.
“I work as nanny in houses. My husband lost his job two years ago. This flat is of a relative who gave it to us on minimal rent. The district administration says that the building will fall anytime and have asked us to relocate, but I have no money for rent or security. Where will I take my family?” Sunita, a residence of the society said.
Around 55 EWS families residing in NBCC Greenview have the same story to tell.
“The building authority of NBCC Greenview Society has not provided any rental relief to the EWS occupants to date. In the capacity of the duty magistrate for the implementation of the said orders, I direct you to work out modality to provide advance rent of six months plus one-time shifting charges,” an order issued by the DTP reads.
