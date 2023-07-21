Ex-CM Chautala demands Rs 50K per acre relief for farmers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 20

Former Chief Minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala today demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for farmers whose crops were destroyed during the recent floods.

Addressing a press conference here, he said floods had wrecked havoc across Haryana and the state government should announce relief for farmers immediately.

Claiming that “parivartan yatra”, undertaken by his son and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala, received tremendous response, and that people were desperately waiting for elections next year to throw the BJP-JJP government out of power.

