Ex-CM hits out at govt over MSP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that the farmers were demanding the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, but the BJP-JJP government was playing the tune of “Bhavantar”.

He said MSP was the right of the farmers and “Bhavantar” was a fraud.

Presenting an account of 25 years of the MSP figures, Hooda said during the Congress regime, there was a much higher increase compared to the BJP-INLD, BJP and the BJP-JJP governments.

“The Congress gave remunerative prices to the farmers by increasing the MSP, while the BJP did not increase the rates as much as the cost,” he said. Hooda added the BJP-JJP coalition government not only failed to provide MSP to the farmers, but it was also lathicharging farmers in Pipli, sometimes in Hisar, sometimes in Rohtak, and sometimes in Shahbad.

““Meanwhile, the government is patting itself on the back by giving Rs 1,000 on paper. While even after getting ‘Bhavantar’, farmers are facing a loss of Rs 1000-1400 per quintal. How will this loss of the farmer be compensated? The present government's MSP is limited to papers and the compensation portal. Only government atrocities come in the share of the farmers,” he stated.